× Cubs sued after fan says Wrigley Field isn’t wheelchair-friendly

CHICAGO — A Cubs fan is suing the owners of the team, for removing some wheelchair-accessible parts of Wrigley Field’s right field bleachers.

David Cerda, 20, has muscular dystrophy. He says the seats where he liked to enjoy watching his team, vanished when the ball park underwent its big expansion project.

The accessible seats behind home plate were pushed back several rows, making it impossible for fans in wheelchairs to see over fans standing in front of them.

Cerda claims, the renovation violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.