Cold continues here—winter storm threatens I-95 corridor
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Winter storm hits northwest Indiana
-
Mild spell starts this weekend; holds through mid-next week; arctic outbreak dives into the Rockies and Plains late next week—threatens a snowy, windy winter storm there
-
A brief flurry for late-starting snow season
-
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Snow moves out, cold moves in
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area Sunday primarily along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
Winter storms often bring the Midwest a precip potpourri
-
Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday