Chicago records coldest New Year's Day on record

The National Weather Service says it was the coldest New Year’s Day on record in Chicago with a high of 1 degree (-17 Celsius).

The bitter cold is continuing Tuesday, with wind chills forecast between minus 35 degrees (-37 Celsius) and negative 20 (-39 Celsius) in the Chicago area.

Forecasters are warning of frost bite and hypothermia risks and urging residents to take precautions, including wearing layers and a hat and gloves, covering exposed skin and bringing pets indoors.

The weather service has issued wind chill warnings for northwestern and central Illinois and wind chill advisories for the Chicago area and parts of central and southern Illinois.

The bone-chilling cold gripping much of the U.S. is breaking century-old records and is being blamed on several deaths.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings Tuesday covering a vast area from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England.

Authorities opened warming shelters in the South as temperatures dipped notably close to zero in Alabama and Georgia.

In Aberdeen, South Dakota, the mercury dropped to a record-breaking minus 32 (-36 Celsius). The city’s previous New Year’s Day record had stood for 99 years.

It’s even cold in the Deep South, as temperatures plummeted early Tuesday to 14 (-10 Celsius) in Atlanta and 26 (-3 Celsius) as far south as New Orleans.

The cold is blamed in at least nine deaths in the past week.