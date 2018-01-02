Bears Insider Adam Hoge calls head coaching search ‘Groundhog Day’

CHICAGO -- WGN Radio's Adam Hoge breaks down his third head coaching change in his seven years covering the team. He calls firing John Fox and extending Ryan Pace the right moves. He also has faith in Pace to find the right coach, but worries about the continued involvement of Ted Phillips and George McCaskey. Despite Pace being tight-lipped about his plans, Hoge takes a look a three candidates that could get an interview soon.
