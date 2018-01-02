× Another frigid morning across northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana

Subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills prevail across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Tuesday morning. Temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below zero are occurring in Chicago and close to the Lake Michigan shoreline, while farther inland away from the lake readings are in the -10 to -20-degree range.

Westerly winds 5 to 10 miles per hour are enough to create dangerous wind chills from -20 to -35-degrees. Lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills will probably peak between 7 and 9AM CST with the area-wide Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories expiring midday. Bundle up and don’t forget to cover your face and hands while outside – conditions are such that frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin.