CHICAGO – Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her North Side apartment Monday morning.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was found dead in the apartment in the 2600 block of North Hampden Ct. in Lincoln Park. She was found around 11:30 a.m.

Police say she died from blunt trauma.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.