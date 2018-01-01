Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories continue across our area into Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories for dangerous wind chills -20 to -35-degrees across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana continue into Tuesday morning. Coldest wind chills will likely occur in far western and far southern sections of the Chicago area (grey-shaded area on the highlighted map – Advisory areas shaded in light-blue). Note the Warnings/Advisories extend in all directions out of Chicago into western Illinois and Iowa to the west, Wisconsin and Lower Michigan to the north, Indiana into Ohio to our east and central and southern Illinois and Indiana to our south (see map below).

Actually the coldest temperatures and wind chills were well southwest and south of Chicago This Monday morning, helped by more recently fresh snow cover, and the same may occur again tonight/Tuesday morning with temperatures falling in the -15 to -20-degree level and coldest wind chills in the -35 to even -40-degree range.