WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The bitter cold isn't stopping some brave souls from jumping into Lake Michigan Monday.

In Waukegan it's -5 degrees and -24 degrees with the windchill. The frigid temperatures caused several towns to cancel their Polar Plunges, but not Waukegan -- where the word "wuss" doesn't exist.

The water temperature of Lake Michigan in Waukegan, by the way, is a balmy 33 degrees.

Marcella Raymond has the story.

