× Pontiac is ‘coldest spot’ in Chicago area-wide chill this New Years morning

With Arctic-source high pressure center to our west over Iowa, and low pressure over Lake Huron, northerly winds continue to steer the cold into the Chicago area this Monday morning. Coldest temperatures at airport locations were in the far southwest – the coldest in northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana has been Pontiac where the temperature bottomed out just before 8AM CST at 21-degrees with a wind chill of -41-degrees, followed closely by Ottawa/Peru with a -19-degree low temperature and wind chill of -41-degrees.

At the two long-term record site…Rockford tied their all-time low temperature for Jan 1 at -13-degrees and O’Hare missed by just one degree of tying the all-time low -10 for Chicago set back in 1969.

Following is a listing of area airport low temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning…

Site/low temp/coldest wind chill

Pontiac…..-21/-41

Ottawa-Peru…..-19/-41

DeKalb…..-13/-36

Joliet…..-11/-25

Morris….-14/-34

Rochelle…..-17/-32

Kankakee….-14/-33

Lansing….-9/-25

Romeoville…..-12/-32

Waukegan…..-8/-28

Rockford….-13/-33

Midway…..-7/-26

Aurora….-13/-35

Palwaukee…..-8/-25

DuPage…..-12/-33

O’Hare….-9/-29

Gary IN…..-6/-28

Rensselaer IN …..-9/-27

Valparaiso IN….-6/-25

Janesville WI…..-11/-26

Burlington WI…..-12/-28

Kenosha WI…..-9/-31