Lunchbreak: Shrimp and malanga fritters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jamie Alvarez

Cuba 312

2054 W. Roscoe Street

Chicago

(773) 281-2822

www.cuba312.com/

Taste of Cuba

3918 W Touhy Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

http://www.tasteofcubacafe.com/

Shrimp and Malanga Fritters

1lb-1.5lb Malanga, peeled, sliced and coarsely chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic

1tsp fresh lemon juice

2 eggs beaten

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp of cilantro chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 lb of cleaned, peeled and deveined shrimp diced into small pieces

2tsp of your favorite seafood seasoning

vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

Place malanga in food processor on pulse until grated.

Add beaten eggs, lemon juice, garlic, baking powder and cilantro and continue to pulse until everything combines into a paste like mixture.

Add seasonings and pulse until everything is combined well. Set aside in bowl.

Dice shrimp into small pieces and coat liberally with seafood seasoning.

Fold raw diced shrimp into malanga mixture and store in fridge for atlas 1 hour.

Heat oil to 325-350 degrees. Take a small spoonful of mixture and drop into heated oil.

Turn them so all sides become golden brown and crispy. (cooking time is around 5 min depending on stove)

Pull out and dust lightly with additional seafood seasoning and allow to cool before eating.