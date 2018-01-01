Family of missing suburban teen pleads for help in finding him

WAUKEGAN, Ill — The family of a missing Waukegan teen is pleading for help in finding him.

Lucio Cambray was last seen in around Jackson St in Waukegan on Christmas Day.

His friends had given him a ride around 5:30 p.m., to take his girlfriend home.

Less than an hour later, his girlfriend sent him a message.

Cambray did not respond and no one has heard from him since.

The 18-year-old’s parents are in Mexico, but his sister, members of his church and the family he lives with made a public plea today.