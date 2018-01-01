Dear Tom,

January, 1994 was a frigid month. Didn’t we have a ten-day stretch where temperatures dropped to at least minus 10?

Thanks,

Tyler Brandt

Dear Tyler,

Not quite. January, 1994 was indeed frigid, averaging 15.9 degrees and tying 2009 and 1978 for the city’s 11th coldest January. The month logged 12 days with subzero temperatures and included a seven-day run with overnight temperatures of at least 10 below zero from January 14-20. The three coldest mornings were minus 17 on January 15, minus 21 on January 18 and minus 19 on January 19. Despite the abundance negative double-digit lows, there were only two days with subzero highs- minus 4 on January 15 and minus 11 on January 18, tying Christmas Eve 1983 for the city’s all-time lowest maximum temperature. On January 16 and 17 high temperatures rose to 10 above after lows of minus 16 and minus 13 respectively.