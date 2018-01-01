Dangerous wind chills Tuesday – cold rest of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was bitterly cold Monday with widespread -10 to -20-degree temperatures and -35 to -40-degree wind chills. Our official afternoon high temperature at O'Hare was only 1 degree - the coldest high temperature ever for a January 1 in Chicago (records date back to 1871). Similar early morning temperatures and dangerous wind chills could occur again Tuesday morning, before readings rebound back into the lower teens by mid-afternoon.

Another cold front will push through our area early Wednesday, preceded and accompanied by a band of cloudiness and scattered light snow or flurries. Reinforcing cold air will follow with snow showers developing off Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana Thursday. The cold should hold with temperatures averaging nearly 17 degrees below normal through Saturday.