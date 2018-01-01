× Dangerous wind chills generally in the -20 to nearly -40-degree range across the Chicago area this New Years morning

A northwest breeze combining with temperatures dropping into double-digits below zero has resulted in Wind Chills in the -20 to nearly -40-degree range across the Chicago area this frigid New Years morning. At 6AM CST coldest wind chills were in areas to the west and southwest of Chicago – wind chills in the city were in the -20s.

Coldest area airport wind chill temperature at post time was -39-degrees at Ottawa/Peru and the coldest temperature was -18-degrees at the same location. As of 6AM CST Rockford had tied their January 1 record low of -13-degrees set back in 1924 and equaled in 1968, while the O’Hare low was -7-degrees, just 3-degrees above the record -10-degrees set back in 1969. The record at both locations is very much in play, as readings could easily continue to drop early this morning.