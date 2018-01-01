× Chicago Bears head coach John Fox fired: reports

CHICAGO — As expected, Chicago Bears head coach John Fox has been fired.

The Chicago Tribune is one of several media outlets reporting Fox was relieved as head coach.

He went 14 and 34 in three seasons in Chicago, and only won three division games.

The Tribune reports that leaves him with the second worst record of any coach in NFL history.

The Bears are slated to have a news conference later Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Some John Fox facts from his quick time in Chicago:

– 14-34 overall record – .291 win percentage (2nd Lowest in Team History ahead of Abe Gibron)

– Just 2nd coach in team history without at least 1 season at .500 or better (Gibron)

– T-3rd for shortest tenure. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tOcNDgWZuB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018

John Fox's three seasons without a postseason berth extends the Bears' playoff drought to 7 years – 3rd longest in team history. The record is 13 from 1964-1976. Team snapped it with WC berth in 1977. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qXXEuZRz22 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018

A Cold Reality for the Bears: In this decade (since 2010), the team has had more head coaches (3) than postseason games (2). @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ikd8jZAJ1y — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018