Chicago Bears head coach John Fox fired: reports
CHICAGO — As expected, Chicago Bears head coach John Fox has been fired.
The Chicago Tribune is one of several media outlets reporting Fox was relieved as head coach.
He went 14 and 34 in three seasons in Chicago, and only won three division games.
The Tribune reports that leaves him with the second worst record of any coach in NFL history.
The Bears are slated to have a news conference later Monday morning.
