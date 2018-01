Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, Ill. -- A driver is in critical condition after the SUV he was driving plunged off an Eisenhower Expressway bridge down to Route 83.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday in west suburban Addison.

Fire officials say it took them a half hour to get the man out of the car. Then he had to be airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Authorities say he suffered injuries to his abdomen and pelvis, but was conscious and talking to paramedics during the rescue.