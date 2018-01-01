× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Portland

* Since the 2011-12 season, the Trail Blazers are 5-1 (.833) on the road when playing against the Bulls in Chicago. Portland’s .833 win percentage against the Bulls in Chicago is its highest road win percentage against any opponent during this time.

* The Bulls lost to the Wizards on Sunday, 114-110, ending their three-game win streak. Since December 8, the Bulls are 10-3 (.769), which is the second best record in the NBA during this time (Warriors – 9-2, .818).

* The Trail Blazers lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday, 104-89, allowing 100-plus points on the road for just the eighth time this season. Portland is allowing 99.2 points per game on the road this season, third lowest in the league.

* In Chicago’s loss to the Wizards on Sunday, Nikola Mirotic led the team with 21 points off the bench. Over his last eight games as a reserve, Mirotic is averaging 17.3 points and is shooting 45.3 percent from three-point range.

* In Portland’s loss to the Hawks on Saturday, Shabazz Napier led the team with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field (53.3 percent). Napier has started each of the last three games and is averaging 21.7 points and shooting 48.9 percent from the field.

* Kris Dunn had his fourth double-double of the season on Sunday with 19 points and 11 assists. Dunn has three of these four double-doubles over his last five games and is averaging 13.6 points and 9.8 assists during this time.