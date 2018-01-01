2 teens shot and killed in Joliet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. – Two suburban teens were shot and killed Sunday night.

The two victims were in a car in the 900 block of Rosaline St in Joliet just before midnight Sunday when someone open fired.

Officials say at least 20 shots were fired from a high-powered rifle. The car was hit at least a dozen times.

Police say the driver of the car says when he saw two people approaching, he tried to speed away, but spun out on the icy road.

That’s when he says the gunman opened fire.

17-year-old Aliyah Salazar and 15-year-old Victor Arroyo were in the back seat were hit.

The group drove to the hospital in New Lenox where the victims were pronounced dead.

Police say anyone with any information is asked to call police.