Winter Weather Advisory/Warning for heavy Lake-effect snows in northwest Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Sunday/Sunday evening

Winter Weather Advisories/Warnings (purple and pink-shaded areas on the highlighted map) are in effect today and tonight where two to 6-inches or more of Lake-effect snow may fall over areas adjacent to Lake Michigan around the south end of the lake from Porter, St.Joseph and LaPorte Counties in Northwest Indiana into Berrien County, Lower Michigan and farther north. Individuals traveling east around the south end of the lake into Lower Michigan should be prepared for snow-covered roads/highways and a difficult slippery slow-go.

Bands of snow associated with a meso-low pressure developing over the south end of lake Michigan due to the instability created by the very cold air aloft over the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan are expected to rotate inland today into the adjacent land giving significant snowfall. The disturbance is expected to weaken later this Sunday evening.