Ohio man sets record for most consecutive days eating at Chipotle

Chipotle commemorated the milestone by presenting Wayne with a custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks – a nod to his love of both Batman and burritos. Chipotle will also reinvest his dollars spent over the course of his journey in a monetary donation to a nonprofit of his choice.

Wayne began the self-started challenge on Oct. 30, 2016 after learning of Chipotle’s plans to open a brand-new location in Tiffin. He conducted research about Chipotle and learned about a fellow fan who had ultimately consumed Chipotle for 425 days and maintained his fitness goals. Wayne then set out to become the new record holder.

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” said Chris Arnold, communications director at Chipotle. “While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone – even superheroes.”

After having consumed his record-breaking order, Wayne says he has no immediate plans to stop. His entire journey is documented on his personal Instagram account, including daily photos of his order and accompanying receipt.