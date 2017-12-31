1 officer dead, 6 people injured after Colorado shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A gunman killed a deputy and injured six other people–including four deputies–at an apartment complex Sunday morning in Douglas County, Colo.

Officials said the suspect has been shot and is believed to be dead and no longer a threat.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

About 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University Boulevards, KDVR reports.

A gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians. One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree reported receiving three patients with nonlife-threatening injuries. It’s not known if they are law enforcement.

Littleton Adventist Hospital reported receiving four patients. The hospital said it could not say what their conditions are or if they are law enforcement.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood said it had received no patients.

Officials warned residents in the area to take shelter, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

An emergency shelter was set up and anyone who was displaced from their homes was asked to go there during the course of the investigation.

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017