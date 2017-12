Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Even for late December in Chicago, it is abnormally and awfully cold.

The high today was 11 degrees, and temperatures may tumble to minus 6 degrees this New Year's Eve night. That news has many planning to stay in for a warmer welcome to 2018.

But the University of Chicago's Dr. Michael Ernst says just five to 10 minutes out here can cause frostnip, which can eventually become frostbite.

WGN's Randi Belisomo caught up with some Chicagoans braving the cold on the last day of 2017.