4 shot at West Ridge bar during birthday party

CHICAGO – Four people were shot and injured inside a bar on the city’s North Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened inside American Ale House on the 2300 block of Howard Street in the West Ridge neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two of the victims are documented gang members. All four that were shot were men.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a man said the party was for his 42nd birthday. The man said he wasn’t surprised by the violence because he’s “from the area” and he sees it all the time.

Two of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies. Another man was shot in the leg and grazed in the arm. Three of the men were being treated at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

No arrests have been made.