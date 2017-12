Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of donut enthusiasts waited in line in the dark and frigid temperatures Saturday morning in hope of becoming the coveted winner of the golden donut.

It was so exciting for Stan's Donuts that they decided to give out not one but two golden donuts in honor of their new store opening on Michigan Avenue.

What goes through the mind of someone who just won donuts for life? WGN's Andrea Darlas found out.