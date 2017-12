× 40-car pileup on Michigan highway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Whiteout conditions triggered a 40-car pileup on a Michigan highway yesterday.

Dozens of cars and trucks were smashed in a chain reaction crash in Muskegon Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Some of them spiraled into the ditch.

Even a state police cruiser was caught in the mess.

The highway was shut down for nearly three hours.

Only three people were hurt with minor injuries.