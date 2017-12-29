× Winter Weather Advisory across the Chicago area until 9 p.m.; Wind Chill Advisory begins at 5 a.m.

The Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area remains in effect until 9PM CST this Friday evening. Accumulating snow has spread across northern and central Illinois into northern Indiana with heaviest snowfall expected to occur late this afternoon into the early evening creating widespread snow-covered slick highways/streets making for very hazardous conditions and a slow commute. The snow will be ending/diminishing from the west this evening, so travelers west, south and north should encounter improving weather conditions as the night goes on, but those headed east will be following in or on the heels of the departing storm system.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for wind chills in the -15 to -25-degree range is in effect from 5AM to 1PM CST Saturday over a good portion of northeast Illinois. As sky conditions improve here, strengthening northwest winds will drive colder air into our area with dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25-degrees expected over a good portion of northeast Illinois and eastern Wisconsin. Because of remnant cloudiness/flurries Cook, Will, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois Counties in Illinois as well as the counties in northwest Indiana are not included in the Wind Chill Advisory, but they should encounter wind chills in the -5 to -15-degree range