Wade Davis agrees to deal with Rockies: report

CHICAGO — Cubs closer Wade Davis has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $52 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Jeff Passan with Yahoo Sports was first to report news of the deal.

Source: Wade Davis has agreed to a deal with the Colorado Rockies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2017

With this deal, Davis will have the highest per-year salary ever for a reliever.

Davis was only with the Cubs for one season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Kansas City Royals, helping the team to a World Series victory in 2015.

The Rockies are expected to announce the deal Friday.

