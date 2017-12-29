Snow moves out, cold moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --The Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicagoland is no more, but dangerously cold temperatures are in store for the region this New Year's weekend.

Snow totals from Friday's storm ranged from about an inch or less in the far north sections of the Metro area to as much as 5 inches south and west of the city from La Salle County east to Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The bitterly cold weather will set in and set the stage for a frigid New Year’s weekend with single-digit highs and subzero lows. A Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills between minus 15 to minus 25 degrees is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday over a portion of northeast Illinois.