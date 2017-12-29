Snow continues to fall across most of the Chicago area this evening, but slowly improving visibilities indicate that snowfall easing
Latest radar trends show the snow moving to the southeast and gradually out of the area. Snowfall rates has decreased as the visibilities slowly improve. It appears that the bulk of the snow has already fallen and only small additional accumulations are expected as the snow comes to an end later this evening.
The latest snowfall totals through 6pm. Heaviest accumulations have been well to the west and south of the city.
O’Hare Airport 0.6 inches (official total)
Midway Airport 1.1 inches
Rockford Airport 1.2 inches
Romeoville 1.2 inches
Marengo 0.6 inches
Morris 2.0 inches
Carol Stream 0.6 inches
Munster, IN 0.5 inches
Danforth 3.5 inches
Capron 0.4 inches
Chicago South Loop 0.4 inches
Streator 4.1 inches
Aurora 1.0 inches
Herscher 2.5 inches
Pontiac 3.6 inches
Peotone 1.1 inches
Sullivan, WI 0.4 inches