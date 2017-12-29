× Snow continues to fall across most of the Chicago area this evening, but slowly improving visibilities indicate that snowfall easing

Latest radar trends show the snow moving to the southeast and gradually out of the area. Snowfall rates has decreased as the visibilities slowly improve. It appears that the bulk of the snow has already fallen and only small additional accumulations are expected as the snow comes to an end later this evening.

The latest snowfall totals through 6pm. Heaviest accumulations have been well to the west and south of the city.

O’Hare Airport 0.6 inches (official total)

Midway Airport 1.1 inches

Rockford Airport 1.2 inches

Romeoville 1.2 inches

Marengo 0.6 inches

Morris 2.0 inches

Carol Stream 0.6 inches

Munster, IN 0.5 inches

Danforth 3.5 inches

Capron 0.4 inches

Chicago South Loop 0.4 inches

Streator 4.1 inches

Aurora 1.0 inches

Herscher 2.5 inches

Pontiac 3.6 inches

Peotone 1.1 inches

Sullivan, WI 0.4 inches