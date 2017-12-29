Snow about over, now the cold returns and sets up for an extended stay into 2018
The snow, which began early this afternoon is about over in the Chicago area. Totals ranged from about an inch or less fa north sections of the Metro area to as much as 5 inches well south and west of the city from La Salle County east to Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Temperatures which had been in the single digits by day and subzero at night before the snow, moderated into the teens as the snow system moved in.
The bitterly cold weather will now return setting the stage for a frigid New Year’s weekend with single-digit highs and subzero lows returning.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for wind chills in the -15 to -25-degree range is in effect from 5AM to 1PM CST Saturday over a good portion of northeast Illinois. As sky conditions improve here, strengthening northwest winds will drive colder air into our area with dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25-degrees expected over a good portion of northeast Illinois and eastern Wisconsin. Because of remnant cloudiness/flurries Cook, andDu Page, Will, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois Counties in Illinois as well as the counties in northwest Indiana are not included in the Wind Chill Advisory, but they should encounter wind chills in the -5 to -15-degree range