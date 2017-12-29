× Snow about over, now the cold returns and sets up for an extended stay into 2018

The snow, which began early this afternoon is about over in the Chicago area. Totals ranged from about an inch or less fa north sections of the Metro area to as much as 5 inches well south and west of the city from La Salle County east to Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Temperatures which had been in the single digits by day and subzero at night before the snow, moderated into the teens as the snow system moved in.

The bitterly cold weather will now return setting the stage for a frigid New Year’s weekend with single-digit highs and subzero lows returning.