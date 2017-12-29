Sam Savage performs LIVE on the morning show!
-
Thunder from Down Under performs LIVE on WGN Morning News
-
The Polkaholics perform live on the morning show!
-
Itchy-O performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Adorable Chicago 4-year-old shows off karate moves on live TV
-
Pat Tomasulo announces new show ‘Man of the People’
-
-
TV shows that Robin Baumgarten is binging right now
-
Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X reflects on his life and legacy
-
Steve Greenberg with the hottest gadget gift ideas
-
Puddles Pity Party performs ‘Pinball Wizard’
-
USA Today bashes Trump as ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ in Obama’s presidential library
-
-
WGN-TV NOVEMBER RATINGS: WGN NEWS SHOWS TREMENDOUS GROWTH IN MORNING, EVENING AND LATE NEWS INCREASED TO THE #2 News at 4PM and 5PM
-
Tim Meadows on ‘SNL,’ Chicago weather and his new show ‘No Activity’
-
Deana Martin promotes upcoming show in Chicago