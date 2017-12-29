Pregnant teen shot from outside Chatham bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 17 year old girl’s bedroom was not a safe haven early Friday morning when shots rang out in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

She was shot in the back by one of several bullets that hit the rear of the house in the 7600 block of South Rhodes at 3:40 am.

One shot flew through the home and out a front window.

The fire department says the girl is pregnant. She is in stable condition at Stroger Hospital. The condition of her unborn child has not been disclosed.

It’s not known if the shots were strays, or were intentionally fired at the house.

A 1-year-old was in the house at the time and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Police have no one in custody.