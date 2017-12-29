Northwestern beats Kentucky in Music City Bowl for 8th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Northwestern has been playing sanctioned intercollegiate football games since 1882, but the Wildcats had never won consecutive bowl games until today.

Northwestern stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 37 seconds remaining to preserve a 24-23 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern finished 10-3 while Kentucky ended up 7-6.

Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson was carted off the field with an injured right knee he hurt after catching a 24-yard pass in the second quarter.

The junior quarterback was starting his 38th straight game for Northwestern, and he was 4 of 8 for 35 yards passing when hurt.

Thorson was replaced by Matt Alviti, and Justin Jackson scored on a 5-yard run on the next play for a 10-7 lead.

The Wildcats concluded their second 10-win season in three years.