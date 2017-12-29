Midday Fix: Breaking down the new tax code

Posted 11:15 AM, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:37PM, December 29, 2017

Josh Strauss

Co-CEO and portfolio manager for Appleseed Capital

AppleseedCapital.com.

Before Jan. 1, consider:*

  • Prepaying 2018 property taxes
  • Prepaying January 2018 mortgage
  • Prepaying 4Q17 estimated state income tax
  • Prepaying upcoming medical expenses
  • For business owners and contract employees, consider deferring income until after Jan. 1

First Quarter 2018, consider:*

  • Setting up a donor-advised fund
  • Changing/maximizing contributions to IRAs, 401(k)s, SEPs. by April 15 (for 2017)

* Check with your accountant re your specific situation.