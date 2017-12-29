Midday Fix: Breaking down the new tax code

Josh Strauss
Co-CEO and portfolio manager for Appleseed Capital
Before Jan. 1, consider:*
- Prepaying 2018 property taxes
- Prepaying January 2018 mortgage
- Prepaying 4Q17 estimated state income tax
- Prepaying upcoming medical expenses
- For business owners and contract employees, consider deferring income until after Jan. 1
First Quarter 2018, consider:*
- Setting up a donor-advised fund
- Changing/maximizing contributions to IRAs, 401(k)s, SEPs. by April 15 (for 2017)
* Check with your accountant re your specific situation.