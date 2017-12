Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead inside a house engulfed in flames in East Garfield Park.

The fire broke out after 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Ridgeway.

Firefighters found the body of an 83-year old man in the kitchen, as they were battling the fire.

Family members identified the victim as William Jackson.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.