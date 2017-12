Lunchbreak: Katana Chicago chef makes Lobster Garlic Noodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Katana Chicago

Executive Chef Jose “Junior” Melendez

339 N. Dearborn Street

Chicago

(312) 877-5544

katanachicago.com

Lobster Garlic Noodles

Single serving size

INGREDIENTS

5 oz. Kishime or udon noodles

9 oz. Lobster cut in five medallions

1 oz. Sake

2 oz. Sesame Paste*

1 oz. Ginger Plum Sauce*

1 oz. Garlic butter (1-1)

1 pinch Salt and pepper

1/4 tsp Olive oil

1 tsp Black sesame seeds

METHOD

1. Season lobster with salt and pepper

2. In a medium hot sauce pan, place the lobster pieces and sear until golden brown

3. Blanch noodles before adding to lobster

4. While noodles are softening, add sake to lobster to burn off alcohol

5. Add sesame paste, ginger plum sauce and garlic butter to lobster

6. Add noodles to lobster mix and slightly sauté noodles with the lobster

7. Plate and garnish with black sesame seeds with the lobster shell on the side

8. Sprinkle black sesame seeds

*Sesame Paste Dressing

3 tbs. White toasted sesame

3 oz. Soy bean oil

3 oz. Water

1.5 tbs. Sugar

1.5 oz. Ponzu

Blend ingredients together in blender until smooth.

*Ginger Plum Dressing

6 oz. Soy sauce

9 oz. Rice wine vinegar

6 oz. Canola oil

3 oz. Sesame oil

6 oz. Honey

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. Chopped garlic

1.5 tbs. Chopped ginger

6 oz. Plum sauce

1/2 pc. Cleaned green apple

Blend ingredients together in blender until smooth.