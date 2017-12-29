× Light snow falling across the Chicago area -heaviest snow well to the south of the city

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all but the far north portions of the Chicago area until 9pm this evening.

Snow has been falling much of the afternoon and with temperatures well below freezing it has been covering the ground. The snow has been the heaviest south and west of a line from Rockford to Kankakee where visibilities have dropped to 1 miles or less.

The latest snowfall totals

Midway Airport 0 .5 inches

Chebanse 2.5 inches

Chatsworth 4.0 inches

Romeoville 0.9 inches

Aroma Park 2.0 inches

Herscher 2.0 inches

Kankakee 2.3 inches

Carbon Hills 1.1 inches

Arlington Heights 0.2 inches

Batavia 0.8 inches