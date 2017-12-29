Light snow falling across the Chicago area -heaviest snow well to the south of the city
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all but the far north portions of the Chicago area until 9pm this evening.
Snow has been falling much of the afternoon and with temperatures well below freezing it has been covering the ground. The snow has been the heaviest south and west of a line from Rockford to Kankakee where visibilities have dropped to 1 miles or less.
The latest snowfall totals
Midway Airport 0 .5 inches
Chebanse 2.5 inches
Chatsworth 4.0 inches
Romeoville 0.9 inches
Aroma Park 2.0 inches
Herscher 2.0 inches
Kankakee 2.3 inches
Carbon Hills 1.1 inches
Arlington Heights 0.2 inches
Batavia 0.8 inches