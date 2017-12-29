× Lenti out as Mount Carmel head coach; Jordan Lynch will replace

CHICAGO — Mount Carmel High School announced today that former NIU Heisman hopeful Jordan Lynch will be replacing Frank Lenti as head coach.

School officials said Lenti was retiring, but Lenti released his own statement to Sports Mockery saying,

While I had hoped to honor the commitment I had given the Mount Carmel football student-athletes and families that I would coach them through their time at the school, the administration has decided otherwise. Contrary to what some may have heard, I am not retiring. I love coaching high school football and may pursue that at some point in the future. I will honor my commitment to Mount Carmel and will resume my daily duties in the Development Department for the time being.

Lenti won 11 state championships during his tenure, which began back in 1984.

Lynch, graduated from Mount Carmel in 2009 and played at NIU from 2010 to 2013.