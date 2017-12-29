Dog found curled up, ‘frozen solid’ on homeowner’s porch: humane society

TOLEDO, Ohio — A humane society in Ohio is investigating after they say a dog was found curled up, frozen to death on a front porch.

“I don’t know how long she was out there,” Megan Brown, a cruelty investigator with the Toledo Area Humane Society, told The Blade. “She was frozen solid.”

Brown said observed an underweight male dog inside the house, and was able to seize him after obtaining a search warrant.

The dog’s owner, 40-year-old Victor Vallejo Sr., told The Blade he’d been providing for the dogs even though he’d been living elsewhere. He said the utilities to the house were recently shut off, but that the dogs had plenty of food and water.

Vallejo said he’s not sure how his 3-year-old female dog named Nanas got outside. He intended to breed her and his 4-year-old male Haze, who is now in the humane society’s custody. Both dogs are American bullies.