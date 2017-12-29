Dangerous wind chills Saturday morning – cold here to stay

The upper-level disturbance that triggered accumulating snow across the Chicago area moved east Friday night, followed by strengthening northwest winds that when combined with sub-zero/single-digit temperatures will produce dangerous -10 to -25-degree wind chills across much of the Chicago area Saturday morning.

High temperatures the next 3 days will most likely struggle in the single-digits. If that does indeed occur, it will be the first time that has happened here in 22 years (February 2-4, 1996). The Polar Vortex looks to hold over Hudson Bay through a good part of next week, so there is very little relief from the persistent cold in sight near-term.