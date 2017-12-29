Cook County extending office hours in property tax pre-payment rush
CHICAGO — Cook County is extending its office hours, for homeowners rushing to pre-pay their property taxes before a new federal tax law kicks in on January 1.
The new law caps state and local income and property tax deductions to a combined total of $10,000.
This Sunday, December 31, the Cook County Treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After 5:00 p.m., homeowners can drop off payments before midnight at a mailbox outside treasurer Maria Pappas’ office.
Homeowners can also pay their bill online, or at a Chase Bank branch.
Most suburban counties are not extending office hours for prepayment.