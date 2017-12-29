× Cook County extending office hours in property tax pre-payment rush

CHICAGO — Cook County is extending its office hours, for homeowners rushing to pre-pay their property taxes before a new federal tax law kicks in on January 1.

The new law caps state and local income and property tax deductions to a combined total of $10,000.

This Sunday, December 31, the Cook County Treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After 5:00 p.m., homeowners can drop off payments before midnight at a mailbox outside treasurer Maria Pappas’ office.

Homeowners can also pay their bill online, or at a Chase Bank branch.

Most suburban counties are not extending office hours for prepayment.