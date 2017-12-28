× Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on highlighted map) is in effect from noon until midnight Friday for most of northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. Two to five-inches of snow will cause increasingly difficult and hazardous driving conditions to develop across much of the Chicago area, the snow beginning Friday afternoon and continuing until later Friday evening. Highways will be snow-covered , slippery and traffic will be slowed considerably during the afternoon/evening commute.

A wide band of accumulating snow is forecast to spread into the Chicago area from the west – reaching westernmost portions of the area late morning, eventually covering the remainder of the area into northwest Indiana by mid-afternoon. Two to five-inches of snow are expected with heaviest snowfall generally in the vicinity and south of Interstate-80. Snowfall should decrease as you go north with only 1 to 2-inches expected in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.