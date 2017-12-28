Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chicagoland starting at noon on Friday and lasting until Midnight.

Counties include Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Lake and Porter in Indiana.

No surprise here @NWSChicago has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at noon tomorrow thru midnight Fri night. Expect the PM commute to be heavily impacted. Widespread 2-5" totals likely. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZKVsBDBuqa — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) December 29, 2017

The afternoon commute could be a problem.

. Two to five-inches of snow will cause increasingly difficult and hazardous driving conditions to develop across much of the Chicago area, the snow beginning Friday afternoon and continuing until later Friday evening. Highways will be snow-covered , slippery and traffic will be slowed considerably during the afternoon/evening commute.

A wide band of accumulating snow is forecast to spread into the Chicago area from the west – reaching westernmost portions of the area late morning, eventually covering the remainder of the area into northwest Indiana by mid-afternoon. Two to five-inches of snow are expected with heaviest snowfall generally in the vicinity and south of Interstate-80. Snowfall should decrease as you go north with only 1 to 2-inches expected in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather