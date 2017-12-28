What is the January Thaw, and when in the month is it mostly likely to occur?

Dear Tom,
— Mel Dormer, Aurora
Dear Mel,
The January Thaw is a weather singularity, an event that takes place around a certain date with a frequency of occurrence greater than chance would dictate. It doesn’t occur every year, but when it does, it usually occurs in mid- or late January, primarily in New England and to a lesser extent in the Midwest.
Chicago weather records show evidence of the January Thaw from Jan. 20-22, when the long-term average temperature breaks the freezing mark. It is much more pronounced in the East, where long-term average temperatures tend to spike 3-6 degrees in an eight-day period centered on Jan. 23. Since 1871, only January 1977 failed to log a day that did not reach 32 degrees; the highest that month was just 30.