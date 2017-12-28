× Suburban man charged with murder of Chicago cab driver

A man from south suburban Blue Island is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Chicago cab driver.

26-year-old Francisco Ojeda was arrested Tuesday.

A Cook County judge ordered him held without bail.

Ojeda is accused of brutally assaulting 54-year-old cabbie Ismail Abdulle.

Authorities say Ojeda called for a cab in Chicago and was picked-up by Abdulle early Sunday morning.

He asked to be taken to the LaSalle Street Metra station.

Before arriving there, authorities say, he struck Abdulle over the head with a whiskey bottle.

Ojeda drove the taxi to Blue Island and unsuccessfully tried to set it on fire with Abdulle’s body still inside.