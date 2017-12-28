Property taxpayers scramble to pay bills by year’s end before rules change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Tens of thousands of Chicago-area homeowners are rushing to pay the first installment of their upcoming property taxes by the end of the year.

Currently, homeowners can deduct all of their local property taxes from their federal income tax bill. But next year, changes in the new tax law set a $10,000 deduction limit.

So far, 47,000 Cook County residents have downloaded their tax bills and paid out $312 million in early payments this month.

Last year only 1,700 people made payments before the end of the year.