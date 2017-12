There’s still time to strike it rich in 2017.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both over 300 million dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $306 million in the run up to Friday night’s drawing.

No one hit the Powerball jackpot last night, so its prize is up to 384 million.

And it could go higher before Saturday night’s drawing.

The odds of hitting the Mega Millions are 302 million to one.

Powerball’s odds are about 292 million to one.