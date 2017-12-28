Glazed and Infused to close all locations

CHICAGO — It’s a sad day in the Chicago doughnut world. Glazed and Infused is closing all its locations.

Eater reports the doughnut shop, known for giant doughnuts and culinary creative combo flavors, will close the Rive North shop Sunday.

Locations in Lincoln Park, Fulton Market, and the Loop have already closed while the River North shop will close on Sunday, New Year’s Eve.

In a statement to Eater, owner chef Scott Harris said: