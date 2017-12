Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago firefighters just made an unusual rescue Thursday morning.

They pulled this man out of a donation box on North Lasalle in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The man could be heard telling firefighters he went in after his girlfriend threw his cell phone into the box.

He said was in there for about 30 minutes.

Paramedics checked him out but he wasn't hurt and didn't have to go to the hospital.