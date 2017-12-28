× Claire’s pulls several cosmetic products over asbestos concerns

A suburban Chicago cosmetics company is pulling some of its makeup products after reports they may contain asbestos.

Claire’s, which is based in Hoffman Estates, stopped selling nine products.

Among them, its Bedazzled Rainbow Heart and Pink Glitter Palette.

The company says it’s hired an independent lab to test the products.

The move comes after a woman in Rhode Island tested some of the glitter she bought for her 6-year-old daughter.

She also tested 17 other products bought in nine different states.

All came back positive for asbestos.

Full list of pulled products here.